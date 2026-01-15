Iranian Skies Remain Clear For Flights, Civil Aviation Organization Says
According to the authority, airports are currently accepting transit, arrival, and departure flights while providing full services to passengers. Passengers are advised to check flight information before heading to the airport.
The announcement follows media reports that Iranian airspace was briefly closed due to concerns over a potential U.S. attack, which were later clarified.
The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.
