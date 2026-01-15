Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Skies Remain Clear For Flights, Civil Aviation Organization Says


2026-01-15 05:09:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Flights in Iranian airspace are operating as usual, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) stated, Trend reports.

According to the authority, airports are currently accepting transit, arrival, and departure flights while providing full services to passengers. Passengers are advised to check flight information before heading to the airport.

The announcement follows media reports that Iranian airspace was briefly closed due to concerns over a potential U.S. attack, which were later clarified.

The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

Trend News Agency

