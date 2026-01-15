Azerbaijan Establishes Western Industrial Park - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Western Industrial Park has been established in Azerbaijan's Ganja city and Shamkir district, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree has determined that the Western Industrial Park is an area that has the necessary infrastructure and management structures for the implementation of entrepreneurial activity, is used for the purpose of producing competitive products and providing services through the application of modern technologies, and contributes to the effective activity and development of entrepreneurs;

The activities of the Western Industrial Park and its management and development shall be carried out by the Economic Zones Development Agency (hereinafter referred to as the agency) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure the implementation of design work for the organization of the activities of the Western Industrial Park, bringing its territory into a usable condition, and the creation of external and internal infrastructure (electricity and heat energy, gas, water, sewage, communications, transport, fire protection, production-oriented, administrative, social, and other infrastructure facilities), 500,000 manat ($294,000) has been initially allocated to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the 2026 state budget of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to ensure the permanent use of 81.8 hectares of land belonging to the category of industrial, transport, communication, defense and other lands, owned by the state-owned "Azeraluminium" LLC, located on the Yevlakh highway in Ganja city and managed by the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, for the operation of the Western Industrial Park within three months, with the right to lease, and to change the designation of 100 hectares of agricultural land located in the territory of Konullu village of Shamkir district, owned by the municipality, to the category of industrial, transport, communication, defense and other lands, as well as to ensure the necessary measures are taken to involve it in the operation of the Western Industrial Park in accordance with the "Model regulations on industrial parks" and other regulatory legal acts approved by the Decree No. 865 of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 24, 2013, to inform the President of Azerbaijan about the implementation of the measures provided for in this decree, and to resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to determine the priority areas for industrial products produced and processed in the Western Industrial Park, as well as the services provided, within two months and inform the President of Azerbaijan, to assist the agency in ensuring the creation of external and internal infrastructure (electricity and heat energy, gas, water, sewage, communications, transport, fire protection, production, administrative, social and other infrastructure facilities) in the territory of the Western Industrial Park and the provision of other services for the effective implementation of entrepreneurial activity, and to take necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Finance has been directed to allocate funding as outlined in the decree.