Severe Cold Grips KP As Fog Likely In Plain Areas

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

According to the Meteorological Department, dry and extremely cold weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the province, while colder conditions are expected to intensify further in upper and mountainous areas.

The department said that light rain is expected at a few places in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir and adjoining areas, while snowfall is likely in high mountainous regions.

Meanwhile, fog is expected during the early morning and night hours in the plain areas of the province, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

Visibility may be affected, particularly on the M-1 Motorway, National Highway and GT Road.

The Meteorological Department further said that mist is also likely during the morning and night hours in some upper and plain areas.

Mist refers to a thin layer of moisture in the air that reduces visibility and can create difficulties for traffic.

Citizens and drivers have been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature in the province was recorded in Kalam at minus 4 degrees Celsius.