War Update: 132 Clashes On Front Line Over Past 24 Hours

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 15.

The enemy carried out 63 air strikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 8,087 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,999 shellings, including 41 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Staroukrainka, Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Barvinivka, Lyubytske, Zaliznychne, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and six Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack. Russian invaders carried out one air strike, dropping two aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings, including three with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces stopped 14 Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and in the directions of Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kruhle.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were three enemy attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Borova.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 12 attacks, attempting to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Zarichne, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske, and toward Stavky, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled six Russian attacks in the areas of Fedorivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, and toward Zakitne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian army carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopil, Shcherbynivka, and toward Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian army assaults in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Nykanorovka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Filiia, as well as toward Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Sichneve and Zlahoda, as well as toward Ivanivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 20 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and toward Dobropillia, Zelene, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the Prymorske area and in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sector, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to January 15, 2026, amount to approximately 1,223,090 soldiers, including 1,150 service members over the past day.

