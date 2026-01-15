Enemy Hits House In Sumy Region With Drones At Night, Children Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“At night, the enemy attacked the Putyvl community with two UAVs. They targeted a residential building. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The family living in the house was injured: Four minor children suffered acute stress reactions and minor bodily injuries,” he said.

According to Hryhorov, the children received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

The affected family will also receive the necessary assistance, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that as a result of Russian strikes over the past day in the Sumy region, seven people were injured, including four childre n.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration