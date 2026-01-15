Russians Hit Eight Settlements In Kharkiv Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Oleg Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

According to him, medics provided assistance to a 51-year-old man who was injured on January 12 as a result of shelling in Novoosynove, Kurylivka community.

The enemy launched an attack on the Kharkiv region using seven Geran-2 UAVs, one Lancet, one Molniya UAV, three FPV drones, and four unidentified drones.

In Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, a fence around a house was damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a car (in the village of Nova Oleksandrivka) and a private house (in Velykyi Burluk) were damaged.

In Buhaivka, Izium district, a building and a motor scooter were damaged.

In the Lozova district, railway infrastructure (including Lozova and the village of Orilka) and power lines (in Blyzniuky) were damaged.

In Buhaivka, Chuhuiv district, a car was damaged.

As noted by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 63 people in 24 hours. A total of 16,636 people have been registered since the point began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were under Russian attack, and eight people were injured, including two children.

