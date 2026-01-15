Eight Houses Damaged In Bucha District Of Kyiv Region Due To Russian Night Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“The enemy has attacked the Kyiv region again. The terrorist country is targeting peaceful settlements, the homes of ordinary people, their lives, and peace. Last night, eight private houses were damaged in the Bucha district. Windows were broken, facades and roofs were damaged,” he wrote.

Kalashnyk noted that all people whose homes have been damaged are already receiving the necessary assistance. He stressed that aid is being provided in cooperation with local authorities and with the support of international partners.

“I appeal to every resident of the region: Please do not ignore the air raid alert. During an attack, be sure to stay in a safe place. Take care of yourself and your loved ones,” he added.

As reported, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyi and several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of UAVs.

