Consequences Of Russian Drone Attack Shown In Lviv
“Windows were broken in nearby residential buildings, as well as in the Lviv Polytechnic building, a school, and a college. Stained glass windows were damaged in the architectural monument, the Church of St. Olha and St. Elizabeth,” Kozytskyi said.
Photo: com/andriy
Photo: Suspilne Lviv/Iryna Hrytsan
He noted that due to the attack, there have been temporary changes in the city's transport schedules. Electricity is being supplied to the region's population according to hourly power cut schedules.
Other life support systems are operating normally.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone crashed into a playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera, head of the leadership of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, in Lviv.
The playground where the Russian drone crashed. Photo: Suspilne Lviv/Iryna Hrytsan
First photo: Lviv City Council
