More Than 500 People Need To Be Evacuated From Two Districts Of Zaporizhzhia Region
According to him, a mandatory evacuation is currently underway from six settlements in three communities across two districts: Polohy and Zaporizhzhia.
“More than 700 people have already been evacuated, 480 of whom are children. Mandatory evacuation began on January 2. A little more than half a thousand people still need to be evacuated, which means that more than half of the people have already been evacuated,” he said.
Kovalenko added that the process is expected to be completed in early February.Read also: Eight houses damaged in Bucha district of Kyiv region due to Russian night attack
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 14, the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation decided on the mandatory evacuation of children and their parents from five settlements in Zaporizhzhia. This concerns 40 children from 26 families in two communities. The Cherkasy region has been designated as the reception and accommodation site for them.
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment