Culture Ministry Reviews Citizens' Appeals Following Meeting In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has heard citizens' appeals in Baku, Azernews reports.

Reception held at the Culture Ministry was attended not only by residents of the capital but also by citizens from various regions, including a group of cultural figures.

The issues raised by participants mainly related to the evaluation of creative work, proposals concerning the cultural sector, employment opportunities, and other related matters.

After all appeals were heard, the issues raised were officially recorded in accordance with established procedures.

Relevant instructions were issued to heads of the ministry's structural divisions to ensure that each appeal is carefully examined and resolved in compliance with existing legislation.

During the meeting, special attention was given to issues raised by families of martyrs and war veterans.

Each of these appeals was registered and placed under supervision to ensure timely and objective consideration.