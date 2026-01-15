Pakistan Launches ASAN Service Center In Islamabad With Azerbaijan's Support

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An official opening ceremony of the ASAN Service Center was held on January 14, 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing ASAN Service.

The event was attended by Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, members of the Pakistani government, and a delegation from Azerbaijan led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the ceremony, participants were briefed on the newly established center, which is based on Azerbaijan's internationally recognized ASAN Service concept, often described as one of the country's leading intellectual and governance brands.

It was noted that on September 10, 2025, in the presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister, an agreement on cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan was signed to implement the ASAN Service model in Pakistan. Acting on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's State Agency provided comprehensive support to the Pakistani side in establishing the center and transferring ASAN Service expertise.

At the initial stage, the Pakistan ASAN Service Center is expected to provide 64 public services through 12 government institutions. The center applies ASAN Service standards, incorporates the ASAN Volunteer Program, and utilizes innovative digital and administrative solutions developed in Azerbaijan.

A special corner highlighting Azerbaijan–Pakistan friendship has been created at the entrance of the center, featuring a quote by President Ilham Aliyev emphasizing the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Following the tour of the center, Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev delivered a presentation to the Pakistani delegation on the future development concept of Pakistan ASAN Service, innovative public service solutions, and Azerbaijan's DOST social service model.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the implementation of the ASAN Service model in Pakistan. He described ASAN Service as a progressive and innovative approach to public service delivery and stressed that the model would be widely applied across Pakistan.

Currently, Azerbaijan has signed agreements on exporting the ASAN Service model with 30 countries and international organizations. Service centers based on the ASAN model are already operational in six countries, including Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Afghanistan, and now Pakistan.

As the world's second-largest Muslim country, Pakistan's adoption of the ASAN Service model holds special strategic importance, strengthening bilateral cooperation and reinforcing partnerships between countries that share common values.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Anar Bayramov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, and Khazar Farhadov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan.