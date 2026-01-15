MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Homeland Provides Clarification on Prior Investor Relations Services Agreement with HoldCo Markets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) (" Homeland " or the " Company "), at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), announces a previous engagement with HoldCo Markets Advisory Inc. (" HCM ") pursuant to the terms of an investor relations services agreement entered between the Company and HCM dated January 24, 2025 (the " HCM Agreement ") pursuant to which HCM agreed to provide the Company with research and coverage reports on the Company and its peers, and information distribution and social media services (collectively, the " Services ") for a one-year term from January 24, 2025 (the " Effective Date ") until January 24, 2026 (the " Term ").

HCM is a Canadian company focused on specialized investment management for the junior/mid-cap metals and mining sector. Through in-house research and by leveraging its global network, HCM provides research exposure to companies who do not have the benefit of institutional coverage.

Under the terms of the HCM Agreement, the Company paid HCM a total cash fee of $33,600 (plus applicable taxes) (the " Service Fee ") during the Term of the HCM Agreement, paid in four (4) equal quarterly instalments commencing on the Effective Date.

The Company elected to terminate the HCM Agreement on September 18, 2025, resulting in the Company paying the remainder of the final quarterly installment of the Service Fee on the date of termination. The Company has no present intention to engage HCM for any future services. The HCM Agreement did not receive the approval of the TSXV prior to its termination by the Company.

There were no performance factors contained in the HCM Agreement, and HCM did not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for the Services provided to the Company pursuant to the HCM Agreement. HCM is arm's length to the Company, and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither HCM, nor any of its principals, have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest of the Company, other than 166,667 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") and 83,333 Common Share purchase warrants of the Company (" Warrants ") held by the sole principal of HCM. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share until March 7, 2027.

The principal of HCM acquired the aforementioned Common Shares and Warrants of the Company on December 24, 2024 by way of participation in the private placement offering (the " Offering ") of subscription receipts (" Subscription Receipts ") of Shift Rare Metals Inc. (" Shift ") at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt. The Offering was conducted in connection with a reverse-takeover transaction pursuant to which the Company (then Valleyview Resources Ltd.) acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Shift by way of a three-cornered amalgamation which closed on March 7, 2025.

The Company did not disclose the existence and terms of the HCM Agreement in its Filing Statement dated February 28, 2025, as at the date of the Filing Statement, the Company did not consider the HCM Agreement to be material in nature and was not aware that the services provided by HCM constituted Investor Relations Activities (as defined under TSXV Policy 1.1 - Interpretation). In addition, the participation by the principal of HCM in the Offering in close proximity to the receipt by HCM of the Service Fee as consideration for the provision of the Services to the Company under the HCM Agreement is not acceptable pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. The Company is committed to compliance with the policies of the TSXV in the future.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

