Preparing For Future Wars, Indigenisation Key: Army Chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday said the institution is moving forward as a future-ready force and underscored the need for indigenous equipment, calling it a"strategic necessity".

“The Indian Army is moving forward as a future-ready force, possessing well-trained soldiers, modern equipment, and multi-domain operational capabilities. Technology is being used to make the soldier even more capable,” he told reporters in Jaipur after the Army Day parade.

He said that there has been a clear shift in the Indian Army's thinking in the last few years.

“We are not just addressing current challenges but also preparing for future wars. New structures are being created in this direction, which are being equipped and trained according to future needs,” he said.

He said that new units like the Bhairav Battalion and Shakti Baan Regiment have been raised.