Singapore-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Tech Issue Returns To Delhi
The sources told PTI that there was an APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) fire warning, following which the aircraft returned to Delhi after being airborne for around an hour.
ADVERTISEMENT
Passengers were flown to Singapore in an alternative aircraft.
When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that the operating crew of flight AI 2380 from Delhi to Singapore on January 14 decided to carry out a precautionary return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue.
“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi. Our ground teams at Delhi extended all necessary assistance to passengers and the flight departed for Singapore on an alternative aircraft,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment