Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CM Omar Speaks To Jaishankar On Safety Of J & K Students In Iran

CM Omar Speaks To Jaishankar On Safety Of J & K Students In Iran


2026-01-15 05:03:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the evolving situation in Iran and the safety of students and residents of the Union Territory in the country.

In a post on X, CM Omar said that S Jaishankar assured that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students abd other people from J&K who are in Iran.


ADVERTISEMENT

“Just spoke to EAM about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” CM Omar posted on X.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern over the safety of students stranded in Iran, urging the Centre to ensure their immediate evacuation.

MENAFN15012026000215011059ID1110602367



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search