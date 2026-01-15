CM Omar Speaks To Jaishankar On Safety Of J & K Students In Iran

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the evolving situation in Iran and the safety of students and residents of the Union Territory in the country.

In a post on X, CM Omar said that S Jaishankar assured that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students abd other people from J&K who are in Iran.

“Just spoke to EAM about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” CM Omar posted on X.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern over the safety of students stranded in Iran, urging the Centre to ensure their immediate evacuation.