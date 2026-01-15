Srinagar: Upper Nishat Forest Fire Continues For Sixth Day
Officials said teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Wildlife Department, and Soil Conservation field staff have been continuously engaged on the ground to bring the fire under control. However, the difficult terrain and lack of motorable road access have severely hampered firefighting efforts.
According to officials, employees have been forced to reach the affected areas on foot and are using sticks and manual methods to douse the flames. Bushes and dry grass across the forested slopes have caught fire, with thick smoke continuously emanating from multiple locations.
The fire has spread over hilly stretches of the Zabarwan range, making containment operations challenging. Despite the adverse conditions, firefighting teams have been working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby forest compartments. Locals in adjoining areas reported continuous smoke and the smell of burning vegetation over the past several days.
