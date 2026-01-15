403
Woman SPO Injured In Accidental Fire Incident In Baramulla
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman special police officer (SPO) was injured after Accidental fire was discharged from the 12 Bore rifle of a security guard.
Officials said that today a lady SPO recieved bullet wound in her ear after a gunfire was accidentally discharged from a SBI guard, reported news agency GNS.
