Woman SPO Injured In Accidental Fire Incident In Baramulla

2026-01-15 05:03:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman special police officer (SPO) was injured after Accidental fire was discharged from the 12 Bore rifle of a security guard.

Officials said that today a lady SPO recieved bullet wound in her ear after a gunfire was accidentally discharged from a SBI guard, reported news agency GNS.

Kashmir Observer

