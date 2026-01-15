Union Home Secy Reviews J & K Security With LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed the security situation, ongoing anti-terror operations and the operational preparedness of the security setup in the Union territory, officials said.

Mohan, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, on Thursday also chaired another high-level meeting to review the heightened operational security up in hilly areas, the overall security situation, and to assess ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home secretary called on the LG at the Lok Bhawan this morning and held discussions on wide-ranging security, operations and development-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

They discussed and reviewed the current security situation in the twin regions of Kashmir and Jammu, the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Valley and the hilly areas of the Jammu region, and the operational preparedness of the joint security setup, they said.

Inter-agency coordination among the police, paramilitary forces, the Army and intelligence agencies was also discussed, officials said.

Issues related to enhanced security measures in the hilly areas of Jammu in view of recent activities were also reviewed, they added.

Mohan continued his meetings for the second consecutive day at the convention centre in Jammu, where top security officials of various forces, police and intelligence agencies took part, they said.