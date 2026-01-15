Japan, Philippines Refine Security Pact With Eye On China

MENAFN - Asia Times) MANILA – The foreign ministers of security allies the Philippines and Japan on Thursday agreed to further refine provisions of a military pact to allow smoother exchanges of troops and equipment as China's harassment in the South China Sea has shown no signs of easing.

Japan Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and his Filipino counterpart Ma Theresa Lazaro were locked in a closed-door bilateral meeting to review their countries“strategic partnership” in the fields of defense and the economy, significantly at a time tensions mount with China in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

During the two-hour meeting, the officials gave their nod to the“acquisition and cross servicing agreement” to provide the“logistical backbone for the execution of joint military training, operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations” among others. This falls under the so-called Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which came into force in September last year.

The RAA is similar to a visiting forces pact the Philippines has with key military ally the United States. Ratified by both countries' parliaments, it gives legal cover to troops from both sides joining in joint exercises, which have, off late, been focused on the South China Sea.

China, which claims most of the sea region, has accused the US and Japan of meddling into the affairs of Manila and Beijing.