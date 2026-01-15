US Trade Demands Jeopardize Indonesia's Strategic Balance
According to a government document seen by The Straits Times, Washington's demands also extend to expanded security cooperation, limits on Chinese technology, and prior consultation with the US on Indonesia's future digital trade agreements.
These conditions should give Indonesia pause. Accepting them would not merely complicate trade negotiations; it would jeopardize Indonesia's strategic autonomy, strain relations with China, and risk provoking greater instability in the South China Sea - precisely the outcome Indonesia has long sought to avoid.
Indonesia's rise as a regional power has been built on a clear principle: bebas aktif, or an independent and active foreign policy. This doctrine has allowed Jakarta to engage major powers without being subsumed by their rivalries.
It has also enabled Indonesia to act as a stabilizing force in Southeast Asia, promoting dialogue over confrontation even as competition between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment