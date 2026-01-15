Vietnam Island Metropolis Project Gains Global Exposure Through Times Square Display

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a global shift toward sustainable living, experience-led lifestyles and urban ecosystems, Gold Coast Vung Tau is positioning Vietnam on the global map with the emergence of its first international island metropolis, developed under the Eco–Cinematic Living philosophy.

The Gold Coast Vung Tau TVC was recently displayed on large-format LED screens at Times Square, New York, highlighting the project's push to reach global audiences with a Vietnam-born island metropolis built to international standards.









Gold Coast Vung Tau featured on Times Square billboard

A new urban vision from Vietnam

Responding to changing lifestyles and ways of connecting with the environment, Gold Coast Vung Tau-drawing inspiration from Australia's Gold Coast-is positioned beyond a conventional residential development. Guided by the Eco–Cinematic Living concept, the project aims to create an integrated living environment where nature, amenities and community are thoughtfully connected.

Covering 1,300 hectares, the development features a large-scale ecological landscape with 300 hectares of interconnected waterways and 150 hectares of parks and green spaces. The master plan includes more than 100 on-site and nearby amenities, highlighted by an 85-hectare outlet destination planned to become the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.





A cinematic view of Gold Coast Vung Tau

Eco–Cinematic Living: Life framed by nature

At Gold Coast Vung Tau,“Eco” represents a complete ecosystem, where boulevards, landmark amenities and expansive natural scenery operate cohesively as a fully functioning city. This is the foundation of Mega Living-an expansive way of life shaped by scale, openness, and long-term vision.

Located in southeastern Ho Chi Minh City, Gold Coast Vung Tau benefits from the infrastructure and tourism advantages of Vietnam's Southern Key Economic Region. The project is about 60 minutes from the city center and 35 minutes from Long Thanh International Airport and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port. Positioned as a gateway destination, the area attracts over 16 million visitors annually, supporting tourism, resort living, and related commercial activities.

“Leveraging the region's strong infrastructure and tourism fundamentals, together with a long-term development vision, Gold Coast Vung Tau is being shaped as a must-visit destination within the broader travel and leisure journey to HCMC and its surrounding areas-contributing to the elevation of Vietnam's destination image on the international stage,” said the developer's spokesperson.





CONTACT: Media contact:...