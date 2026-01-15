Foreign Adviser Clarifies Visa Policy Cautions Against Disruptive Entry Ahead Of Election

Dhaka: The government on Wednesday, January 14, said it remains hopeful of a smooth transition through the national election but wants to prevent the arrival of any“unexpected individuals” from abroad who may attempt to create an undesirable situation during the election period.

“We are not stopping the issuance of visas. Those who wish to come may apply for visas, and we will issue them as long as their purpose is valid,” Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 14, responding to a journalist's query regarding reports of the suspension of visa-on-arrival facilities.

“You know, during the election period, there may be attempts to create unexpected situations. Some unwanted individuals may try to enter the country suddenly,” he said.

The Foreign Adviser said the Ministry of Home Affairs is truly better positioned to comment on the matter but acknowledged that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received instructions in this regard.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Hossain on January 8 confirmed that they have asked their three key diplomatic missions in India to keep their visa sections closed for the time being on security grounds.

“What I have done is that I have asked our three missions to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It's a security issue,” he said while responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at that time.

Asked about the matter, Hossain on Wednesday had taken the decision due to a special situation, noting that they have to look after the security of the missions.

