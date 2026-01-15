UN Security Council To Convene Briefing On Iran Situation

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet Thursday to review the situation in Iran amid escalating unrest.

Somalia, which holds the council's rotating presidency this month, said the meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. New York time.

The session was convened at the request of the United States, according to Khadija Ahmed, spokesperson for Somalia's UN mission.

The Security Council meeting comes after recent protests in Iran turned increasingly violent, prompting authorities to cut internet access nationwide for the past seven days.

Human rights groups have expressed alarm over the crackdown on demonstrators, reporting more than 2,000 deaths and urging the international community to take diplomatic action.

The council is expected to discuss potential measures to address the unrest, including calls for restraint, protection of civilians, and international support for peaceful resolution.

The Security Council meeting underscores growing global concern over Iran's internal situation and highlights the urgent need for coordinated diplomatic engagement.

