SC Issues Notice To Mamata Banerjee, WB Govt, Police Over ED Petitions On Alleged Obstruction In I-PAC Raids

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court has issued notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government, DGP Rajeev Kumar and others regarding Enforcement Directorate petitions for allegedly obstructing raids at I-PAC last week, PTI reported.

The bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi also questioned Banerjee and others to respond to the ED request for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

“We are of the prima facie view that the present petition has raised a serious issue relating to the investigation by the ED or other central agencies and interference by State agencies,” the report quoted the bench.

"According to us, for adherence of rule of law in country and to allow each organ to function independently, it is necessary to examine the issue so that offenders are not allowed to be protected under the seal of law enforcing agencies of a particular State," it added.

The Court also expressed the view that neglecting the issues raised by ED could lead to lawlessness in the country.

“According to us, large questions have been raised and are involved in the present matter which if allowed to remain undecided would further worsen the situation and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one or other state, considering that different outfits are governing different places," the bench was quoted as saying.