Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uco Bank Fraud Case: CBI Raids At Several Locations In Bengal

Uco Bank Fraud Case: CBI Raids At Several Locations In Bengal


2026-01-15 05:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, as reported by PTI.

The searches pertain to an alleged bank fraud case of ₹7.5 crore in Uco Bank. The agency had taken over the case on the complaint of the bank.

MENAFN15012026007365015876ID1110602328



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search