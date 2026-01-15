81 Pc Indians Optimistic About Future, Outpacing Global Peers: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) India is ranked fourth globally in public confidence, and the country is headed in the right direction, with 81 per cent expressing optimism compared with a 48 per cent global average, a report said on Thursday.

The report from SEC Newgate stated that India holds organisations to high standards, with 89 per cent of respondents ranking socially responsible business as highly important versus a global average of 80 per cent.

It highlighted a gap between expectation and performance as 89 per cent expected organisations to act responsibly, while only 78 per cent saw visible performance.

Further, India has also been ranked third globally in the community's expectations of businesses to communicate their values and speak out on social issues.

The report, based on a survey conducted among 20,000 people across 20 countries, showed that stronger climate ambition is widely supported, with 85 per cent respondents believing businesses should speak up on environmental issues, though affordability pressures continue to shape public acceptance.

Fewer respondents prioritised climate action over business profitability (69 per cent), keeping costs low for consumers (62 per cent), or increasing pay or benefits for employees (57 per cent).

Familiarity with the term ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is higher in India, with 81 per cent aware of the term and 47 per cent claiming a strong understanding, the report said.

"Notably, 61 per cent of Indian respondents express a strong interest in ESG issues once explained, compared with 35 per cent globally rating high interest. India is less fatigued by ESG debates and more focused on visible impacts that are locally relevant," it said.

Communities in India also show clear support for businesses investing in local communities, domestic employment, and responsible sourcing.

“India's results are striking. The data shows a highly engaged, optimistic, and impact‐conscious public that expects organisations to play a visible role in national progress,” said Dilip Yadav, Founding Partner, First Partners and Member of SEC Newgate's Global Corporate & Geopolitical Advisory Council.

The reputation is earned in the country through local contribution, credible climate action, and the courage to communicate values clearly, he said, adding it makes India one of the most demanding business environments but rich with opportunities.