Ibovespa Breaks Into Record Territory As Brazil Shrugs Off Global Risk Jitters
Key Points
A commodities-led surge pushed the Ibovespa to a record close above 165,000, powered by Petrobras and Vale.
Wall Street slipped on geopolitics and tech weakness, but foreign appetite and local flow kept São Paulo bid.
A police probe into Banco Master and fresh election polling added noise, not enough to derail the rally.
Brazil's stock market chose its own story on Wednesday: buy the heavyweight winners, ignore the gloomy offshore mood, and chase a fresh high.
The Ibovespa ended at 165,145.98, up 1.96% and setting both a record close and a new intraday peak at 165,146.49, even as U.S. equities turned lower.
Overnight cues were hardly comforting. The Dow edged down 0.09%, the S&P 500 fell 0.53%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.00% as investors weighed Middle East tensions, uneven earnings, and renewed volatility in big technology.
Europe was steadier-Stoxx 600 rose 0.18% to a record-while Asia leaned positive, led by Japan's Nikkei up 1.48% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.56%.
In São Paulo, the rally was unapologetically concentrated. Petrobras (PETR4) jumped nearly 3% and dominated turnover with about R$2.5 billion ($463m) traded. Vale (VALE3) rose almost 5% to R$78.92 ($15) and logged roughly R$3.2 billion ($593m) in turnover.
Ibovespa breaks higher on heavy volume
Total B3 cash volume was reported near R$21.3 billion ($3.9b), a level consistent with a breakout day and renewed foreign interest. Offshore, Brazil's main U.S. proxy, EWZ, also advanced on heavy volume.
The day's top gainers were VALE3 (+4.74%), BRAP4 (+4.32%), TIMS3 (+4.30%), CMIN3 (+4.29%), and ENEV3 (+3.96%). The biggest decliners were MRVE3 (-5.34%), RAIL3 (-4.26%), POMO4 (-2.21%), PCAR3 (-1.06%), and AURE3 (-0.94%).
Politics and enforcement stayed in the frame. Federal police executed searches tied to Banco Master's owner in the“Compliance Zero” investigation; authorities reported blocked assets of more than R$5.7 billion (about $1.1b).
Meanwhile, a new Genial/Quaest poll showed Lula leading first- and second-round scenarios, with a narrower gap in one hypothetical runoff-data markets watch because fiscal expectations often move faster than campaign speeches.
Technically, the trend remains constructive: the daily chart holds above rising averages, while the 4-hour view looks stretched enough to invite a pause rather than a reversal.
