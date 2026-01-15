403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin's New-Year Bid: ETF Money Returns As Altcoin Tape Turns Wild
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Fresh spot-ETF inflows into Bitcoin and Ether set a constructive tone for the first full U.S. trading day of 2026.
The rally signal was real, but price action showed a split market: steady majors, extreme moves in select altcoins.
Charts later in January reinforced the message: momentum improved, yet key resistance still capped the bigger breakout.
Crypto began 2026 with the kind of mood traders recognize: thin holiday liquidity, then a sudden return of“real money” once the calendar flipped into a normal U.S. session.
On the morning of January 2, the market looked stronger on the surface. Bitcoin traded around the high-$80,000s after a tight overnight range, and the total crypto market value hovered near $3.02 trillion, up about 2% on the day.
The cleanest explanation was the ETF tape. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $471.3 million of net inflows on January 2. Spot Ether ETFs added about $174.5 million.
For a market that spent late December debating whether institutional demand was fading, the message was blunt: the bid was still there.
Yet the trading underneath was anything but calm. Your derivatives snapshot captured a market that rewarded precise risk-taking and punished crowded bets. Bitcoin was positive on the day, but not explosive.
Altcoins spike as positioning snaps
Ether was slightly down. Solana held modest gains. XRP and Dogecoin were softer. The fireworks came elsewhere: Dash and Horizen surged more than 34% each, while DOLO jumped about 29% and ICP rose roughly 20%.
On the other side, IP slid about 29% and RIVER dropped about 19%, the kind of drawdown that usually signals forced unwinds rather than a measured change of mind.
Cointelegraph's framing fit that split personality: a market willing to climb if support holds, but one where positioning can flip quickly, turning dips into squeezes or cascades depending on liquidity.
The charts later in January told a related story. Short-term momentum strengthened and daily readings improved, but the bigger test remained overhead, with a stubborn resistance band roughly in the low-$100,000s. In plain terms: flows helped, confidence rose, but the market still demanded discipline.
Fresh spot-ETF inflows into Bitcoin and Ether set a constructive tone for the first full U.S. trading day of 2026.
The rally signal was real, but price action showed a split market: steady majors, extreme moves in select altcoins.
Charts later in January reinforced the message: momentum improved, yet key resistance still capped the bigger breakout.
Crypto began 2026 with the kind of mood traders recognize: thin holiday liquidity, then a sudden return of“real money” once the calendar flipped into a normal U.S. session.
On the morning of January 2, the market looked stronger on the surface. Bitcoin traded around the high-$80,000s after a tight overnight range, and the total crypto market value hovered near $3.02 trillion, up about 2% on the day.
The cleanest explanation was the ETF tape. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $471.3 million of net inflows on January 2. Spot Ether ETFs added about $174.5 million.
For a market that spent late December debating whether institutional demand was fading, the message was blunt: the bid was still there.
Yet the trading underneath was anything but calm. Your derivatives snapshot captured a market that rewarded precise risk-taking and punished crowded bets. Bitcoin was positive on the day, but not explosive.
Altcoins spike as positioning snaps
Ether was slightly down. Solana held modest gains. XRP and Dogecoin were softer. The fireworks came elsewhere: Dash and Horizen surged more than 34% each, while DOLO jumped about 29% and ICP rose roughly 20%.
On the other side, IP slid about 29% and RIVER dropped about 19%, the kind of drawdown that usually signals forced unwinds rather than a measured change of mind.
Cointelegraph's framing fit that split personality: a market willing to climb if support holds, but one where positioning can flip quickly, turning dips into squeezes or cascades depending on liquidity.
The charts later in January told a related story. Short-term momentum strengthened and daily readings improved, but the bigger test remained overhead, with a stubborn resistance band roughly in the low-$100,000s. In plain terms: flows helped, confidence rose, but the market still demanded discipline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment