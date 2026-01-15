403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Risk Premium Returns As USD/BRL Reclaims R$5.40 On Geopolitics And Politics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
USD/BRL closed near R$5.4008 after spiking toward R$5.4232, with traders pointing to headline-driven, fast-money flows.
The dollar index was roughly flat around 99, suggesting Brazil's risk premium, not broad dollar strength, did most of the work.
Short-term charts hint at stabilization, but daily momentum still looks like a market that sells rallies until proven otherwise.
Brazil's currency market rediscovered its risk premium on Wednesday, as the dollar pushed back above R$5.40 even while commodity prices stayed firm.
The move looked less like a global dollar stampede and more like a Brazil-specific repricing, triggered by geopolitics and then amplified by politics at home.
In the late afternoon, the exchange rate jolted higher within seconds of reports that the U.S. would suspend immigrant-visa processing for applicants from 75 countries starting January 21.
Daycoval's Otávio Oliveira described the jump as instantaneous, consistent with automated positioning and thin liquidity around breaking news.
The day's broader backdrop was already tense. Reuters reporting on U.S. military precautions in the region and warnings from Tehran fed a familiar pattern: higher geopolitical tail risk lifts the dollar and pressures emerging-market currencies.
Yet the external story alone does not explain the full move. Around Brazil 's close, the DXY gauge of the dollar versus major peers was little changed near the 99 area.
Politics add volatility to FX
That left local politics to do the rest. A Genial/Quaest poll showing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading early 2026 scenarios added election-season volatility to pricing.
Separate chatter about Finance Minister Fernando Haddad potentially leaving the post, until clarified, also raised the cost of holding Brazil risk overnight.
In the U.S., the Fed 's Beige Book pointed to mostly expanding activity and a mildly optimistic outlook. Producer prices rose 0.2% month-on-month in November and 3.0% year-on-year, reinforcing the view that rate cuts, if they come, may be gradual.
Flows were mixed. A daily ETF tally showed about $77 million of net inflows into Latin America ETFs, including roughly $66 million into Brazil's EWZ, which traded about 8 million shares.
Technically, USD/BRL was around 5.394 by 08:05 UTC Thursday. The four-hour RSI has rebounded into the mid-50s, hinting at a base.
The daily RSI remains in the mid-40s, keeping the bigger picture cautious, with traders watching 5.406 as a pivot and the high-5.38s as near-term support.
USD/BRL closed near R$5.4008 after spiking toward R$5.4232, with traders pointing to headline-driven, fast-money flows.
The dollar index was roughly flat around 99, suggesting Brazil's risk premium, not broad dollar strength, did most of the work.
Short-term charts hint at stabilization, but daily momentum still looks like a market that sells rallies until proven otherwise.
Brazil's currency market rediscovered its risk premium on Wednesday, as the dollar pushed back above R$5.40 even while commodity prices stayed firm.
The move looked less like a global dollar stampede and more like a Brazil-specific repricing, triggered by geopolitics and then amplified by politics at home.
In the late afternoon, the exchange rate jolted higher within seconds of reports that the U.S. would suspend immigrant-visa processing for applicants from 75 countries starting January 21.
Daycoval's Otávio Oliveira described the jump as instantaneous, consistent with automated positioning and thin liquidity around breaking news.
The day's broader backdrop was already tense. Reuters reporting on U.S. military precautions in the region and warnings from Tehran fed a familiar pattern: higher geopolitical tail risk lifts the dollar and pressures emerging-market currencies.
Yet the external story alone does not explain the full move. Around Brazil 's close, the DXY gauge of the dollar versus major peers was little changed near the 99 area.
Politics add volatility to FX
That left local politics to do the rest. A Genial/Quaest poll showing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading early 2026 scenarios added election-season volatility to pricing.
Separate chatter about Finance Minister Fernando Haddad potentially leaving the post, until clarified, also raised the cost of holding Brazil risk overnight.
In the U.S., the Fed 's Beige Book pointed to mostly expanding activity and a mildly optimistic outlook. Producer prices rose 0.2% month-on-month in November and 3.0% year-on-year, reinforcing the view that rate cuts, if they come, may be gradual.
Flows were mixed. A daily ETF tally showed about $77 million of net inflows into Latin America ETFs, including roughly $66 million into Brazil's EWZ, which traded about 8 million shares.
Technically, USD/BRL was around 5.394 by 08:05 UTC Thursday. The four-hour RSI has rebounded into the mid-50s, hinting at a base.
The daily RSI remains in the mid-40s, keeping the bigger picture cautious, with traders watching 5.406 as a pivot and the high-5.38s as near-term support.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment