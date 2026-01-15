403
Colombia's Peso Rally Meets A Record-Bid Stock Market On Heavy Dollar Inflows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A large government hard-currency issuance forced unusually big dollar-to-peso conversions, pushing USD/COP lower and compressing risk premia.
The same liquidity pulse lifted Colombian equities, with oil-linked and financial names leading, even as global geopolitics kept markets jumpy.
Technicals flag opposite risks: USD/COP remains in a broader downswing, while the COLCAP looks stretched after a fast run.
Colombia's markets opened January 14 with a rare alignment: a firmer peso and a buoyant stock index, both driven less by global fashion than by a single local catalyst.
Traders and analysts pointed to a sizable external sovereign placement, widely described as close to $5 billion, that left the market bracing for conversion flows into pesos.
Mauricio Acevedo at Corficolombiana called it a record-sized issuance, while Skandia's Catalina Tobón said the surprise hit USD/COP“strongly” lower.
Orlando Santiago Jácome at Fénix Valor argued the move was fundamentally local, not the product of a collapsing dollar abroad.
On the tape, the Set-FX session on January 14 opened near 3,630, traded down to roughly 3,610, and swung up to about 3,684.42 before ending close to 3,655.01, on about $1.468 billion across 1,943 transactions.
The official TRM reference for the day was 3,663.24. Offshore benchmark pricing around the period showed USD/COP near 3,674.2.
Global conditions helped rather than drove the move. The dollar index hovered around 99.17, while geopolitical tension centered on U.S.–Iran risk supported oil and metals and kept risk appetite uneven.
In equities, the COLCAP advanced again, extending a two-day climb after a prior session gain. Among the day's strongest names were Mineros (+5.26% to 17,220), Ecopetrol (+3.48% to 2,080), and Grupo Cibest (+2.46% to 76,740).
Other notable advancers included Banco de Bogotá (+2.73% to 39,880) and Organizacion Terpel (+2.08% to 19,600).
Laggards included Grupo Energía Bogotá (-2.87% to 3,050), ISA (-2.29% to 27,300), Grupo Argos (-1.90% to 17,560), Nutresa (-3.12% to 280,000), and Grupo Argos preferred (-0.75% to 13,300).
Technically, USD/COP remains in a broader downtrend: daily momentum is weak and rallies face resistance around 3,725–3,764, with nearby supports clustered around 3,656–3,652 and 3,626.
The COLCAP, by contrast, looks overheated, with elevated momentum readings on 4-hour and daily views-still bullish, but increasingly sensitive to any pause in flows or a shift in risk sentiment.
