Mexico Markets Turn: The Peso Grinds Stronger As Stocks Hit Fresh Highs
Key Points
The peso stayed firm as the dollar eased and rate expectations stayed disciplined.
Banxico's cautious tone kept carry support in place, even as geopolitics stirred nerves.
Mexico equities rallied to records, led by banks and blue chips, but short-term signals look crowded.
The Mexican peso extended its quiet push higher against the dollar into the Jan. 14 session and the overnight, with USD/MXN trading around 17.81 in early Jan. 15 dealing on your screens.
The move mattered because it came on a day when global risk signals were mixed. Wall Street slipped, metals hit new highs, oil swung sharply, and headlines around Iran kept traders alert.
The dollar's broader tone softened. The dollar index eased as markets balanced sticky inflation worries against the idea that the Fed still cuts later this year.
In the background, political pressure for cheaper money stayed part of the conversation. That kind of noise can lift volatility. It can also reward currencies tied to credible, rules-first policy.
Mexico had that support. Recent Banxico messaging leaned gradual and cautious on further cuts, citing tariff and tax changes that could push prices up.
That stance kept the carry trade alive. It also helped explain why the peso could hold gains even with global cross-currents.
Technically, USD/MXN looks extended but still pointed lower. On your 4-hour chart, momentum is weak and RSI sits near the low 30s, a zone that often invites a pause or a quick bounce.
Key support sits near 17.80, then 17.77–17.75. Resistance comes in around 17.86–17.90, then 17.96, with a larger pivot near 18.06. Mexico's stock market told a different story.
The S&P/BMV IPC finished near 67,403, up about 1.6% and at a new high. The short-term tape is strong but stretched. Your 4-hour RSI is above 70, while the daily RSI is near 69. That usually argues for consolidation, not collapse.
Top winners: FEMSA Units +5.50%, Banorte +5.18%, Cemex +4.86%, Arca Continental +4.22%, Grupo México +3.99%.
Top losers: Aeroméxico -9.89%, Teak -5.62%, Volaris -4.54%, OMA -2.24%, GAP -1.32%.
In the U.S.-listed Mexico equity proxy, EWW also jumped, with its NAV marking a new high. Public pages highlighted the price and NAV move, while same-day flow figures were not the focus in early-morning reads.
The message from both FX and equities was consistent: investors paid for stability, and they kept discounting experiments that blur price signals.
