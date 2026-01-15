403
Argentina's Two-Speed Market: A Stronger Peso, A Weaker Stock Tape
Key Points
The peso strengthened even as stocks fell, a split that reflects tight local liquidity and a central bank eager to buy dollars.
A narrow blue-premium over the official rate signals calmer devaluation expectations, but not an easy funding backdrop.
Higher inflation prints and a pricey debt rollover kept equities on the defensive despite FX stability.
Argentina opened January 14 with an unusual combination: the official wholesale dollar slipped to around 1,453 pesos per $ while the S&P Merval dropped 2.84% to 2,950,111. The apparent calm in foreign exchange was not accidental.
The central bank bought $187 million in the spot market, absorbing roughly 70% of the day's available dollars on low total volume of about $268.8 million.
With the upper limit of the exchange-rate band near 1,543.71, the wholesale rate sat about 6% below the ceiling, easing near-term fears of an abrupt move.
The street market told a similar story. Banco Nación's retail screens showed roughly 1,430 buy and 1,480 sell, while the blue dollar traded near 1,495 buy and 1,515 sell.
That spread of roughly 2%–3% is modest by Argentine standards, suggesting stress has shifted from panic FX hedging toward something more prosaic: the cost of pesos.
Financial dollars such as the CCL hovered around the low 1,520s, reinforcing the idea that expectations were contained rather than breaking.
Equities, however, reacted to the harder realities of financing. December inflation printed at 2.8% month on month, bringing 2025 inflation to about 31.5% year on year.
Meanwhile, the government's first local-currency debt auction of 2026 rolled over roughly 98% of maturities, or about 9.56 trillion pesos (around $6.4 billion). This rollover was achieved only by paying steep short-term rates of up to about 49.16% on an annualized basis.
Tight liquidity can support the peso, but it tends to weigh on share prices by lifting discount rates and compressing risk appetite.
On the stock tape, five names rose against the slide: Telecom Argentina (+3.76%), Cresud (+2.41%), Banco de Valores (+1.53%), Loma Negra (+1.25%), and BBVA Argentina (+0.83%).
The biggest decliners included Transportadora Gas Norte (-3.53%), Comercial del Plata (-2.82%), Transportadora Gas del Sur (-2.13%), Ternium Argentina (-1.62%), and Grupo Supervielle (-1.57%). Globally, the dollar index (DXY) sat near 99.13, roughly flat, offering little external relief.
Technically, your 4-hour USD/ARS chart showed momentum gauges slipping into the low-30s while the daily picture stayed closer to neutral, consistent with a controlled consolidation: the peso is firmer for now, but the price is expensive money.
