Chile's Peso Firms As Stocks Cool After Records, With Risk Mood Back In Control
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The peso firmed with copper near record levels and a contained dollar index.
The IPSA's decline looked like profit-taking on huge volume, not a break in trend.
USD/CLP screens stayed bearish, while the IPSA looked overbought and exposed to headline shocks.
Chile's peso strengthened on January 14 even as the stock rally paused, a reminder that commodities and global risk mood still set the tone. By early Thursday, USD/CLP traded near 881.62, and the S&P IPSA was around 11,219.98 after a 0.3% dip.
Copper hovered near $6.04 a pound, and DXY held near 98.9. Chile 's dólar observado was 883.96 on Jan. 14 and 882.74 on Jan. 15, close to tradable spot quotes.
On the charts, USD/CLP remained below key moving averages on both the daily and four-hour views, with MACD negative. RSI readings were weak (about 26 weekly, 33 daily, 31 on four hours).
Traders watched support near 881.6 and 878.2, with resistance around 884 and the 890s.
Equities faced a tougher global backdrop. Wall Street closed lower as risk aversion rose, with the Nasdaq down 1% and the S&P 500 off 0.5%. City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta said investors were stepping back as geopolitical tensions persisted.
Edward Jones strategist Mona Mahajan pointed to Iran-linked uncertainty. Safe havens benefited, with gold and silver pushing to fresh highs. In Chile, turnover surged to about CLP 362 billion.
The prior session had closed at 11,254.48 after a 1.7% jump, helped by a closing-auction boost and BICE Inversiones strategist Aldo Morales' point that retail mutual-fund demand and foreign participation were rising. Some market talk even pulled rate-cut expectations toward March.
Five gainers included Itaú CorpBanca (+3.04%), Falabella (+1.56%), SQM-B (+1.18%), Copec (+0.92%) and CAP (+0.72%). Five decliners included Salfacorp (-4.5%), Latam (-3.6%), SMU (-2.6%), Andina-B (-2.33%) and Banco de Chile (-0.77%).
The Chile ETF ECH closed at $44.51 on about 1.11 million shares; 26.55 million shares were outstanding, suggesting about $11.1 million of net creations (estimate). The IPSA's uptrend still held, but momentum was stretched: RSI sat near 80 and above 84 weekly.
This market is rewarding predictability and restraint. Any renewed drift toward heavy-handed, state-first experiments would likely reprice quickly-first in the peso, then in equities.
