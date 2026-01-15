Maha Local Polls: Soha Ali Khan Highlights Mumbai Problems, Asks People To Vote & Not Just Complain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan has taken to her social media account to highlight the issues prevailing in Mumbai, asking people to show up for vote and make a difference.

Sharing a picture of herself with her finger inked, Soha wrote,“Dug up roads. Senseless construction. Traffic jams. Pollution. This is your time to vote Mumbai, not just complain #makeadifference #bmc #municipalelections #vote #everyvotecounts.”

In the picture, Soha has shared a close-up selfie, pointing to her inked finger after voting. The second image shows her standing outside a Mumbai civic polling station, dressed in casual attire, further underscoring her call for civic responsibility and motivating citizens to vote rather than just complain.

Earlier in the day, veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar too was exercising his right in the ongoing Maharashtra local body elections. He proudly showing off his inked finger after casting his vote. Producer Kiran Rao and singer-actor Junaid Khan were also seen at polling booths, fulfilling their democratic duty on Thursday.

The 91-year-old poet and lyricist was seen in his signature white kurta-pyjama, accompanied by a companion. After casting his vote, Gulzar also paused for the paparazzi outside the polling booth and displayed his inked finger.

Actor Maniesh Paul also took to his social media account, where he shared a picture of himself showcasing his inked finger and flashing a smile at the camera.

For the caption, he simply wrote:“Mumbai please go and vote...#mp #vote.”

Polling for the 29 municipal corporations began on January 15, at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m.

According to the State Election Commission, arrangements have been made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. In Mumbai, there are 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units.

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.