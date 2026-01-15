Threat To Municipal Commissioner: Police Hunt For Cong Leader As Women's Panel Seeks Action

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 15 (IANS) Karnataka police on Thursday launched a hunt for the Congress leader who allegedly abused and threatened a Municipal Commissioner over banner removal. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Women's Commission has strongly condemned the alleged incident and urged the authorities to initiate legal action.

It can be recalled that a purported audio clip of a Karnataka Congress leader from Chikkaballapur district allegedly abusing and threatening a woman Municipal Commissioner triggered outrage on Wednesday.

The incident allegedly involves local Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who is accused of hurling abuses and issuing threats to Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the phone. Rajeev Gowda is a KPCC state coordinator and the defeated Congress candidate from the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency.

Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalaxmi Choudhary while commenting on the development stated, "No one is above the law, be it a public representative or an influential individual. The Karnataka State Commission for Women strongly condemns the use of abusive, obscene language and alleged intimidation against a woman officer.

"In the Sidlaghatta incident involving CMC Commissioner Amrutha, directions have been issued to the authorities concerned to take appropriate legal action and submit a report. Zero tolerance for harassment of women."

Karnataka police department has formed three special teams to nab Rajeev Gowda, who has disappeared following the police lodging FIR and workers resorting to protest in support of Municipality Commissioner Amrutha Gowda.

Many senior woman officers have also complained to local JD(S) MLA B.N. Ravikumar and Chikkaballapura District In Charge Minister M.C. Sudhakar against Rajeev Gowda over his abusive and threatening language.

The search is being carried out by the team headed by Anand Kumar, a Circle Inspector attached to Sidlaghatta Police Station, Chintamani Rural Police Station Inspector Shivaraj, and Cyber Police Station PI Suryaprakash.

Fearing arrest, Rajeev Gowda went missing last night, and both his mobile phones have been switched off.

The police teams have been deployed in Indiranagar in Bengaluru, another in Sanjay Nagar, and a third team at Kempegowda International Airport to track down the accused, police sources stated.

According to the allegations, Rajeev Gowda was enraged over the removal of an illegally-installed banner from the middle of the road and threatened the Commissioner in abusive language. The Municipal Commissioner has filed a complaint stating that the threats were issued after municipal authorities removed the unauthorised banner.