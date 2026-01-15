Indian Army Prepared To Counter Any Kind Of Threat, Future Challenges: Gen Dwivedi

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) The Indian Army is fully prepared to counter any kind of threat, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said here on Thursday, assuring citizens that the force remains ready for present and future challenges amid rapidly evolving warfare dynamics.

Reassuring the nation of the Army's preparedness, Gen Upendra Dwivedi said that continuous modernisation and adaptation remain the force's top priority. Underlining the force's readiness for both current and future warfare, he said that the Indian Army's focus is on modernisation, self-reliance, and future readiness.

Addressing a press conference on Indian Army Day 2026, the Chief of Army Staff General, Gen Dwivedi, said,“One of the biggest lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that the duration of a war cannot be predicted. A conflict may end in four days, like Operation Sindoor, or it could continue for four years. This will only be known on the battlefield.”Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, he said technology plays a critical role but cannot replace soldiers.

“Technology improves efficiency; it does not replace the soldier. At the same time, smaller, agile units are proving more effective due to their speed and flexibility,” he noted.

The Army Chief explained that the newly raised Bhairav Battalion has been created to bridge the operational gap between Ghatak units and Special Forces.“New organisations and structures are being created, and further changes will be seen in signals and air defence. The battlefield is evolving rapidly, and the Army must move faster to keep pace,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance, the Army Chief said that sustaining a long war requires equipment to be manufactured and repaired within the country.

He underlined that research and development are the cornerstone of true indigenisation.“Until India focuses on research and development, rather than only importing technology and assembling it locally, we will not achieve complete self-reliance. R&D is essential,” he stated. He added that the Indian Army, in collaboration with DRDO and academic institutions, is actively deliberating on future pathways to ensure preparedness.“The Army is fully committed to self-reliance and is moving forward as a future-ready force,” he said.

Speaking about the decision to host the Army Day Parade in Jaipur for the first time, the Army Chief said the city symbolises India's deep military tradition.“Rajasthan has produced many of the nation's bravest warriors. Heroes like Shaitan Singh Bhati and Abdul Hamid were born here and created history,” he said.

Recalling a personal connection, he added,“Khajuwala near Bikaner, where I was commissioned, is close to my heart. Jaipur has witnessed both tradition and transformation, which is why it was chosen.”

He thanked the South Western Command for successfully organising the Army Day Parade and said the celebrations aim to bring the Army closer to the people.“A large number of citizens are connecting with the Army. In the evening, Shaurya Sandhya will showcase the Army's valour,” he said.

Reassuring the public, the Army Chief said,“I want to assure the common citizen that the Indian Army is fully prepared for any kind of threat. All preparedness is complete. We are ready for future warfare and will continue to update ourselves according to evolving challenges.”

“Operation Sindoor has set a new normal -- it reflects a mature, self-confident, and responsible India,” the Army Chief added.