4 Astronauts Heading Back To Earth After Medical Evacuation From ISS: Nasa

Four astronauts were traveling back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday after a medical issue prompted them to evacuate and cut their mission a month short, according to video footage from Nasa.

US astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui undocked from the ISS after five months in space.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule began its descent from orbit at about 5.20pm EST (2220 GMT) headed for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast around 0840 GMT on Thursday.

The US space agency has declined to disclose which crew member has the health problem or give details about the issue, but it has stressed the return is not an emergency.