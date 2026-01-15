Why 'Event Nannies' Are Becoming A Must-Have At Weddings, Parties

No one upskills faster than a new parent who discovers hidden functions of their body parts practically overnight. They learn, for instance, that teeth - those things that once chewed food - are more useful to hold a fresh nappy while disposing ​an old one ​w​hich smells like a biohazard. And such multitasking sk​ills are often on full display at parties where children, high on sugar and freedom, run amok.

​As a result, party hosts and corporat​es have begun to hire 'event nannies' - professional child caretakers who keep ​their guests' children entertained through age-appropriate activities at the venue itself while their parents enjoy the event and catch up with family members or colleagues.

Fatema Basrawala, who works as a digital marketing manager at a Dubai-based tech firm, says they opted for the 'event nannies' service offered by event planning and management company Yellowsprings last year, for an office party at a restaurant.“We wanted some assistance in keeping the kids engaged so that both parents and children could enjoy the experience. That's when the team suggested their event nannies service and we loved the idea,” she says. Basrawala says that a team of three nannies managed a crowd of 40 kids by putting together activities like canvas painting​ and colouring​, ​as well as a magic show.

The rise of 'event nannies'

Founder Tasneem Murtaza and co-founders Mariyam Mustafa and Tasneem Shabbir started Yellowsprings in Dubai 13 years ago, but they launched the 'event nannies' vertical only about two months ago. Their first ​assignment was a private family function at a restaurant, where the nannies had to take care of the guests' children for 1.5 hours.“We had a whole different section to ourselves, which we decorated,” explains Murtaza.“We set up tables for​ activities like slime making and arts and craft​, and hired a magician​. We also conducted games like musical chairs, passing the parcel and hula hooping.” They shared the schedule with the host in advance so that he could simultaneously conduct activities ​that were planned for adult guests, like a raffle draw. Breaks were pre-fixed so that parents could check in on their kids.

So far, they say, they have catered to about eight such events - a mix of birthday parties, weddings, private ​celebrations and intimate family get-togethers.

The UAE is a popular destination for all kinds of events which often have children in attendance, they say while explaining their decision to launch the service.“Be it a corporate event, a new year office party or even a wedding, children are either bored or their parents are unable to enjoy the event as they have to take care of them,” points out Shabbir.

The trio explains that event venues,​ like hotels​,​ allot dedicated spaces to them and they transform these corners into buzzy hubs of activity for kids by installing anything from popcorn and candyfloss machines to gaming zones where​ they can play and win goodies like soft toys and candies. For older kids, they hire professionals who host scavenger hunts or team-building activities, or set up tables where they can huddle around and play games like chess or jenga. At functions like mehendi, a popular Indian pre-wedding ritual, they organise activities centred on it.“We paint diyas, or do mandala art,” explains ​Mustafa.“And if there is a party the next day, the children and nannies can make some nice hats, cards, tote bags.” It all depends on the client's specifications and, of course, budget.

Childminding activities at corporate events, too, are usually based on a theme that's linked to the occasion, like Christmas, UAE National Day or Halloween, they explain. And if it's a recurring event, like the team's long-running collaboration with ​the BDR showroom in Dubai, they offer activities based on a new concept every week.“When parents come to see a car with their kids, they are unable to concentrate on what the salesperson is ​explaining or what the car's features are,” explains Murtaza.“So we have been providing them with nannies for about four hours every day.” They explain that on one occasion, the team created a banner and invited the children to cut out paper leaves, write their thoughts on them, and then stick them on the banner.

Ayesha Haseeb, co-founder and managing partner of Smart Babysitters and Caregivers Services LLC, has been providing 'event nannies' for about four years. So far, they say, they have catered to about ​15 events - including a luxurious birthday party for a young girl from a foreign royal family.“Our high-end clients are particular about certain things, like hygiene, and want the nannies to be dressed in uniform,” says Haseeb.“We discuss everything with clients - the children's diet, allergies, special requests and whether they want us to design the activities. And if they do, we ask the ages of the kids and our nannies design age-appropriate activities.” Nannies, she says, are assigned jobs depending on their skills as well - for instance, a poolside or yacht party would ​require someone who can swim.

Parents' day out

Anushka Kalyanpur De Luca, founder of Nannies & More, says that 'event nannies' is a popular trend as more people learn about the service.“This aligns with the increase in parents choosing to host family-friendly, child-inclusive celebrations - be it birthdays or Christmas parties, travel, or weddings,” she says.“And cities like Dubai are a hub for tourists and celebrations.”

In April last year, Kalyanpur De Luca was contacted by a wedding planning company that wanted two nannies who could take care of the guests' children.“It was at the Royal Atlantis and they approached us for our support based on the request of the bride and groom,” she says.“We deployed two nannies who supported children between ages three and 10.”

In most cases, Nannies & More only provides childcare at events as event organisers take care of the rest.“But we had a growing number of families asking for support for Christmas and other holiday gatherings, including one last year where there were about 15-20 children, and we were asked to set up some Christmas-themed sensory activities, colouring and hair braiding ourselves,” explains Kalyanpur De Luca.“When we do these kinds of events, we want to be prepared for different age groups.”

Before any event, she says, they have a huddle to discuss the client's needs and expectations. They have sent nannies to a popular podcast host's in-person workshops for mothers, where the team had an entire space to themselves to take care of the kids while the mothers attended the workshop. On the other hand, they have also been hired by fitness studios and gyms that wanted the nannies and children to remain in the same vicinity as the mothers during postnatal workout sessions. So expectations, she points outs, can vary.

When it comes to private events, Kalyanpur De Luca makes sure that they are on the same page as the host.“It​ often​ involves their own family - so, how hands off or hands on do they want us to be, which activities do they want to do themselves or with the nannies, and so on. Setting expectations beforehand is crucial.”

Parents of young children are often torn between depending on screen time to keep their children occupied, or engaging with them personally at the cost of missing out on precious bonding time with other guests. They often end up missing the little moments - like family photo sessions or the chance to sit down with the family and enjoy the spread. Basrawala recalls how parents at their office party were able to relax, take a breather and enjoy.“The​y were pleased, especially after seeing how professional event nannies kept their children engaged,” she adds.