Trump says NATO would be stronger if US controlled Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO would be "far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the US."
"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote on his social media platform.
Trump warned that if the US does not acquire Greenland, Russia or China might, and NATO “should be leading the way for us to get it.” He argued that NATO cannot function as an effective force or deterrent without the "vast" military power of the US.
“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he added.
In another post, Trump shared a report highlighting a Danish intelligence warning about China and Russia’s alleged military ambitions in Greenland and wrote: "NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, now! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can."
Trump views Russia and China as primary rivals in the Arctic and has previously said NATO lacks value without American participation, claiming that Moscow and Beijing fear the alliance only because of his leadership.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark, is of interest to the US due to its strategic location and mineral resources. Denmark and Greenland have rejected offers to sell the island, reaffirming Danish sovereignty.
On Tuesday, Denmark confirmed plans to strengthen and maintain a permanent military presence on Greenland.
