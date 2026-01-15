403
Geoeconomic conflict is seen as biggest global threat—WEF
(MENAFN) Geoeconomic confrontation has emerged as the most pressing global risk over the next two years, highlighting rising tensions in both geopolitical and economic arenas within a more competitive international order, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026, released Tuesday.
The report identifies geoeconomic confrontation as the highest-severity short-term risk, followed by misinformation and disinformation, societal polarization, extreme weather events, and state-based armed conflict. Other top short-term risks include cyber insecurity, inequality, erosion of human rights, pollution, and involuntary migration.
Looking at a 10-year horizon, environmental threats dominate. Extreme weather events rank as the most serious long-term risk, followed by biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, as well as critical changes to Earth systems. Misinformation and disinformation are fourth, while negative outcomes of artificial intelligence rank fifth.
The findings reflect significant uncertainty among global leaders and experts. Half of those surveyed expect a turbulent or stormy global outlook in the next two years, while only 1% foresee calm conditions. Over the next decade, 57% anticipate a turbulent or stormy world.
"A new competitive order is taking shape as major powers seek to secure their spheres of interest," said World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende. "This shifting landscape, where cooperation looks markedly different than it did yesterday, reflects a pragmatic reality."
The report also noted that economic risks are rising most sharply in the short term, with concerns over downturns and inflation climbing eight positions compared with last year.
Additionally, 68% of respondents expect a "multipolar or fragmented order" over the next decade, raising concerns about supply chains and global economic stability.
