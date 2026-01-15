MP Govt To Introduce AI Policy For People's Welfare: CM Yadav At Regional Conference

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that the state government will introduce a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy aimed at strengthening governance and promoting public welfare.

Speaking at the Regional AI Impact Conference, organised in collaboration with the India AI Mission in Bhopal, Yadav said the state is taking concrete steps to make AI the backbone of citizen-centric, transparent and efficient governance, with support from the Centre.

“At this special occasion, I would like to announce that the Madhya Pradesh government is going to introduce an AI policy to enhance the governance system and ensure the welfare of the people of the state. The use of AI must be focused on public welfare,” the Chief Minister said.

During the event, Yadav also unveiled the Madhya Pradesh Space Tech Policy, highlighting the state's intent to leverage advanced technologies for development and innovation.

Senior state officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Additional Chief Secretary (Science and Technology) Sanjay Dubey, presented the state's flagship AI vision document titled 'AI for People, Planet and Progress: Madhya Pradesh Roadmap to Impact'.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said future generations would be increasingly research-oriented, with AI playing a pivotal role across sectors. He acknowledged concerns about job losses due to AI adoption but asserted that such fears are misplaced.

“There will be no threat to job opportunities from the use of AI. While some existing jobs may be displaced or transformed, new opportunities will emerge. Similar apprehensions were raised during the advent of computerisation, which ultimately led to greater employment,” Jain said.

Highlighting the importance of data in AI-driven governance, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leader in data generation.

“Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to have its own authentic, internally generated data, rather than outsourced data. We are also assisting other states, including Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, in developing their own data ecosystems,” Dubey said.

The conference witnessed participation from experts representing Digital India Bhashini, UIDAI, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), several state governments, and global organisations such as Google, Microsoft, Deloitte and EY.

The event was held as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, and aimed at fostering academic-industry collaboration in AI-led governance, technology and innovation.