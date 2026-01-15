'Assam Will Receive Major Boost To Rail Connectivity': CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam is set to receive a significant boost in terms of railway connectivity as the state will get two new Amrit Bharat trains along with the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper coach trains.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote,“This weekend, Assam will receive a major boost to its rail connectivity when Bharat's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train rolls on between Guwahati & Kolkata. 2 New Amrit Bharat trains connecting Lucknow & Rohtak will also be flagged off by Adarniya @narendramodi ji.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Guwahati and Kolkata on January 17, marking a major milestone in long-distance overnight rail travel and further strengthening connectivity between the northeast region and eastern India.

CM Sarma earlier said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on January 17. During the visit, the Prime Minister will flag off new trains connecting Dibrugarh to Lucknow and Guwahati to Rohtak via Delhi, further integrating Assam with key regions of the country.

The Chief Minister had said that during the visit, PM Modi will also witness the traditional Bodo dance 'Bagurumba', showcasing Assam's rich cultural heritage on a national platform. On January 18, the Prime Minister will travel to Kaziranga to lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor project.

Chief Minister Sarma had said that the Prime Minister's presence underlines the Centre's commitment to Assam's development and environmentally sensitive infrastructure. The elevated corridor through Kaziranga has long been one of the Assam government's flagship initiatives, envisioned to resolve the long-standing conflict between conservation and connectivity.

With the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the project, the elevated corridor is expected to move swiftly into the implementation phase, officials said, calling it a major step towards sustainable development in the state.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, earlier had said that the new-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with a 16-coach rake, having a total passenger capacity of 823. "The composition includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments," he added.

According to the official, designed with a strong passenger-focused approach, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for superior ride comfort, noise-reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.