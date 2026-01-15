Chef Nobu Recognises Dubai's Culinary Growth With Visit To Waterfront Market

The world-renowned chef visited Dubai's largest year-round fresh food marketplace on Wednesday, highlighting shared values around fresh ingredients, traditions and innovation

Dubai, UAE –January 2025: Waterfront Market, Dubai's largest food market, welcomed world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa during a special visit this week.

Chef Nobu explored the Waterfront Market's seafood, meat, fruit and vegetable pavilions alongside Mohammad Al-Madani, General Manager of Waterfront Market, with senior representatives from Ithra Dubai also in attendance. The visit, which comes during the chef's travel to Dubai to celebrate the opening of Nobu One Za'abeel, highlighted the Market's role as a cornerstone of Dubai's food ecosystem, serving professional chefs, hospitality groups and the wider community through its scale, freshness and global connectivity.

Commenting on his visit, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa said:“I always say that quality ingredients are key to Nobu cuisine. The success of Waterfront Market reflects Dubai's respect for quality ingredients and food culture. I remember my first visit in 2018, when I was struck by the care shown for ingredients and the diversity available to chefs. Markets like this are essential to chefs, because great cuisine always begins with great produce.”

During the visit, Chef Nobu engaged with seafood traders and explored the Market's live seafood offerings, sourced from UAE waters and international markets. He was also introduced to the Market-to-Table concept, which allows customers to select from more than 25 types of live seafood, have it prepared on site, and enjoy it freshly cooked at the waterfront restaurants, a popular experience among residents. The chef also toured the Market's four pavilions, home to more than 800 traders offering over 800 varieties of produce. Trading over 800 tonnes of fresh food daily, Waterfront Market plays a central role as Dubai's largest food market and a trusted sourcing hub for premium ingredients and high-volume procurement.

Chef Nobu has a long-standing association with the UAE and Dubai's culinary scene, where his restaurants have contributed to the city's reputation as a global dining destination. The visit demonstrates Waterfront Market's appeal to world-class chefs and its role within Dubai's food and hospitality sector.

About Waterfront Market:

The Waterfront Market, operated by Ithra Dubai, is Dubai's largest food market and the region's leading destination for quality produce, with over 800 traders offering more than 800 varieties sourced locally and internationally. Its four markets – seafood, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, and dry goods and spices – make it a trusted source of fresh, affordable food for customers and businesses alike.

Delivering year-round freshness, the Market sources its produce from over 80 local farms and imports from all continents. Its signature Market-to-Table concept lets customers choose seafood from fish and seafood section, and enjoy it freshly prepared at waterfront restaurants. More than a place to shop, the Market welcomes tourists and residents for holistic experiences in dining, culture and learning, with a variety of restaurants and cafés that celebrate local produce and Dubai's trading heritage.

As a strategic sourcing hub for Dubai's food industry, the Waterfront Market also serves award-winning chefs, restaurants and hospitality groups with premium ingredients. Supporting large-scale procurement and global connections for the UAE's thriving F&B and retail sectors, it continues to attract international recognition. With its prime location near Dubai International Airport and major transport links, it continues to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai's position as a global food trade hub.

About Ithra Dubai:

Ithra Dubai is a pioneering real estate developer wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), mandated to shape the future of urban destinations in Dubai and beyond. With a bold vision to enrich cities and elevate lifestyles, Ithra Dubai delivers world-class mixed-use developments that integrate commercial, residential, hospitality, and cultural experiences at scale.

The company is behind some of Dubai's most transformative projects, including One Za'abeel and the Dubai Gold Souk Extension, iconic landmarks designed to redefine global benchmarks in architecture, innovation, and integrated living. Ithra Dubai is committed to delivering sustainable, human-centric environments that inspire connection, drive economic growth, and reflect the city's ambition as a global hub for trade, tourism, and innovation.

Built on a foundation of excellence, transparency, and forward thinking, Ithra Dubai continues to shape timeless destinations that serve generations to come.