PRYPCO Selects Fireblocks As Strategic Technology And Infrastructure Provider To Power Its Next Chapter Of RWA Tokenization

PRYPCO is a next-generation PropTech company reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO's ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.

