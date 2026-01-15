403
Türkiye, Somalia ink labor cooperation with Somalia
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Somalia have signed the “Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labor Commission First Meeting Protocol and the 2026–2027 Action Plan,” officially putting the agreement into effect. The first session of the commission took place in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Isikhan met with Somali Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Salim Alio Ibro and his delegation to mark the occasion. The protocol and action plan outline broad and sustainable collaboration in areas such as labor inspections, occupational health and safety, management of labor migration, vocational training, and the development of national occupational standards.
Following a bilateral discussion with Ibro, Isikhan led a delegation-level meeting with Somali counterparts. During the session, he highlighted the continued strengthening and expansion of Türkiye-Somalia relations, noting that bilateral ties have increasingly taken on a strategic dimension.
Isikhan emphasized the ministry’s commitment to sharing expertise with Somalia in relevant areas and expressed optimism for a productive and results-oriented period of cooperation. He added that the 2026–2027 action plan will advance current collaboration, broaden its scope, and provide a firm legal framework for the exchange of information, documents, and experts between the two countries’ labor ministries.
