Tokyo Stocks Mixed on Thursday as Tech Shares Lose Ground
(MENAFN) Japanese stocks closed Thursday with a mixed performance, as heavy selling in major technology counters dragged the Nikkei 225, while speculation over a snap election helped fuel gains in the broader market. The Nikkei Stock Average fell 230.73 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 54,110.50. In contrast, the Topix index rose 24.82 points, or 0.68 percent, to 3,668.98, securing a record finish for the third consecutive session.
Bank and transportation equipment shares were the strongest performers, offsetting declines in information, communication, and precision instrument stocks. The Nikkei came under pressure from semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related names, which mirrored overnight losses in their U.S. counterparts. Profit-taking also weighed on the benchmark, as investors moved to lock in gains after a sharp three-day rally of more than 3,200 points.
Currency markets added to the tension. The U.S. dollar hovered near the mid-158 yen level in Tokyo trading amid fears of intervention. Japan’s finance minister warned Wednesday that the government is “ready to take necessary action to stem the currency’s depreciation.”
