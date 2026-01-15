403
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Japanese equities closed with a split performance Thursday, as selling in heavyweight technology names weighed on the Nikkei while expectations of a possible snap election buoyed broader sentiment.
The Nikkei Stock Average slipped 230.73 points, or 0.42 percent, to finish at 54,110.50. In contrast, the Topix index gained 24.82 points, or 0.68 percent, ending at 3,668.98 — a record closing high for the third straight session.
Bank and transportation equipment shares led the advance, while information, communication, and precision instrument stocks posted declines. Semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related issues tracked overnight weakness in their U.S. counterparts, adding pressure to the Nikkei. Some investors also took profits after the benchmark’s sharp rally of more than 3,200 points over the past three sessions.
Currency markets added to the cautious mood. The U.S. dollar hovered near the mid-158 yen level in Tokyo, amid speculation of government intervention. Japan’s finance minister signaled Wednesday that authorities are prepared to act if necessary to curb further depreciation of the yen.
