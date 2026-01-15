Maha Local Polls: Aamir Khan Urges All To 'Cast Their Valuable Vote'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan on Thursday appealed to citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right as voting for the Maharashtra local body polls is underway.

Aamir spoke to the media outside the polling booth after casting his vote. He mentioned that the municipality made“very good arrangements”.

Aamir told the reporters:“The municipality has made very good arrangements, and I would urge everyone to come and cast their valuable vote. The BMC has ensured excellent arrangements... including water facilities... everything has been taken care of. So please come out and vote.”

Before Aamir, his former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, along with his children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, had exercised their democratic right by casting their votes.

On the work front, Aamir has backed the Vir Das-starrer“Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos”. It also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on 16th January, 2026.

The film follows Happy Patel is a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.

On the acting front, Aamir was last seen in Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances. In the film, a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend, which leads him to a crime syndicate.

In Hindi cinema, he was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is a spiritual successor of the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and also stars him and Genelia Deshmukh.

It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions and follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.