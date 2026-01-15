Maha SEC: Will Take Legal Action Against Voters Who Erase Ink To Commit Malpractice

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Amid controversy over people allegedly wiping off the ink on their fingers immediately after casting votes, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday said that any attempt to erase the ink applied to one's finger to create confusion among voters is a serious act of misconduct. The SEC stated that if any individual is found attempting to vote again after erasing the ink, appropriate legal action will be initiated against them.

“Even if someone attempts to commit malpractice by wiping off the ink, they will not be able to cast a second vote. Precautionary measures are already in place to prevent this. Since every voter's participation is recorded immediately after they cast their vote, merely erasing the ink does not enable them to vote again. All concerned officials have been re-instructed to remain vigilant regarding this matter,” said the SEC.

The SEC in a release said it had issued orders on November 19, 2011, and November 28, 2011, regarding the use of marker pens to ink voters' fingers. Since then, marker pens have been used in local body elections for this purpose.

According to these orders, the ink must be applied using the marker pen in a way that it leaves a prominent mark. The ink should be applied by rubbing it three to four times over the nail and the skin above the nail. These instructions are clearly mentioned on the marker pens themselves. The SEC has urged citizens not to engage in the misconduct of attempting to erase the ink.

The SEC's intervention came hours after the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Congress raised the issue of people allegedly wiping off the ink and accused the ruling alliance of committing fraud.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray claimed,“The government has decided to win these elections at all cost. They are repeating what they did during the Assembly elections, but we will not let it happen.

"Traditionally, indelible ink was used, but now markers are being used instead. This mark is being wiped off simply with sanitizer. Coming to power through such fraudulent elections cannot be called a democracy."

He launched a scathing attack on the state government and the Election Commission, accusing them of systematically dismantling democratic norms to win the BMC elections at any cost.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the allegations, defending the electoral process while suggesting stricter measures to ensure transparency.

“The Election Commission decides all matters regarding the conduct of elections. Marker pens have been used previously as well. If there are any doubts, the Commission should use a different pen. In fact, I would say they should use oil paint," Fadnavis said.