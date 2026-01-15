Kerala HC Issues Notice To 20 BJP TVM Corporation Councillors Over Oath Taken In Names Of Multiple Deities

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) The Kerala High Court issued notices to 20 BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation over the manner in which they took their oath of office, after observing that the oath appeared to have been administered in the names of multiple deities instead of in the name of God as prescribed under municipal rules.

The BJP created history in December last year, when for the first time it won a Corporation in Kerala.

A division bench sought to know how an oath could be taken in the names of several gods when the statutory format requires councillors to swear "in the name of God" or make a solemn affirmation.

Criticising the deviation, the court said the validity of the oath would be subject to its final verdict in the matter.

However, it declined to grant the interim relief sought by the petitioner to restrain the councillors from participating in council meetings or from drawing honorarium until the case is finally decided.

The court was hearing a petition filed by CPI-M leader and councillor S.P. Deepak, who contended that the oath-taking by the BJP councillors violated the Kerala Municipality Act and the prescribed oath format.

The petitioner sought cancellation of the oaths, arguing that swearing in the names of multiple gods and deities, as well as invoking sacrificial witnesses, rendered the oath legally invalid.

The petition cited specific instances during the oath-taking ceremony. BJP councillor Jaya Rajeev, elected from the Kadakampally ward, took the oath in the name of Lord Ayyappa.

Another BJP councillor, Karamana Ajith, who won from the Karamana ward, took the oath in Sanskrit.

BJP councillor and former state police chief R. Sreelakha, elected from the Sasthamangalam ward, reportedly left the dais after taking the oath while chanting "Vande Mataram", a gesture that attracted considerable public attention.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, BJP workers sang the RSS Gana Geetham inside the Corporation Council Hall, raising further questions about adherence to decorum during official proceedings.

Issuing notice to the councillors named in the petition, including G.S. Ashanath, Chembazhathi Udayan, and R. Sugathan, the High Court sought their response on the alleged violations.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing after the respondents file their replies.